Gary Neville wants to see Mason Greenwood feature more regularly under Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United, describing the young forward as “an exceptional talent”.

Greenwood started Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the top flight on Monday night but was replaced by Edinson Cavani at half-time, with the Uruguayan going on to net the equaliser for the Red Devils in the second half.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of the Manchester United team this season, with Greenwood having started 11 of the Red Devils’ 17 Premier League games so far this term.

The England international has scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season and he will be hoping to feature more regularly in the coming weeks and months.

Former Manchester United star Neville has now stated his desire to see more of Greenwood this season, with the ex-right-back needing no convincing of his ability.

Speaking on Sky Sports before the draw with Newcastle United, Neville said: “I think Greenwood has to play. For me he’s an exceptional talent.

“I think he can potentially play with his back to goal, he can receive on the half turn. I just think he has to play. The growth in him is greater than a lot of young players in the squad.

“He has so much to give. Everybody that’s a Manchester United fan, the coaching staff, everybody recognises that this could be something really special.

“Get his head right, keep him fit, keep him consistent, make sure he has good senior players around him that can basically lead him and get him on track and I think you’ve got something there that could be anything he wants to be in football.

“I think he has to be in the team to grow. He’s worthy of a goal all the time. At this moment in time probably more than [Jadon] Sancho, so for me it’s not a surprise he’s in the team it’s just if he plays the role Sancho is playing it’s something that’s very different for him.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick was not pleased with his side’s performance at St James’ Park as they had to battle back from a goal down to earn a point against Eddie Howe’s men.

“Today we didn’t control the game apart from a few moments,” Rangnick said after the game. “It’s all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas we weren’t at our best.

“You have to be ready and able to win those direct duels and this was not that often the case. When we were in possession we had too many giveaways and even with the goal, that doesn’t make things easy.

“Today was not a question of body language, it was a question of body physicality. If you want to be competitive here you have to get physical and this was not the case in many parts of the game.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

