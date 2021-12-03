Mikel Arteta: What I think of new Man United boss Ralf Rangnick

Mikel Arteta has described Ralf Rangnick as one of the top coaches in world football following the German’s appointment as Manchester United’s interim manager until the end of the season.

The 63-year-old former Hoffenheim boss has been drafted in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford after the Norwegian was given his marching orders last month following the club’s poor start to the campaign in the Premier League.

Rangnick most recently managed RB Leipzig and enjoyed spells at Schalke and Hoffenheim before that – and he has agreed to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season, when he will move into a consultancy role for the club.

Arteta feels that Rangnick brings a wealth of experience to the Red Devils and he has described the German as a “really interesting” appointment for the Premier League club.

Asked for his reaction to Rangnick taking charge at Old Trafford before Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford on Thursday night, Arteta said: “He has been one of the top coaches in every involvement he has had in the game, not only in coaching.

“He’s made some radical changes in some areas and he’s a really interesting person in the footballing world, and a really interesting appointment for the club.”

Arteta was speaking the day before his Arsenal side were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, caretaker Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has revealed that Raphael Varane is progressing well as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

The French defender, signed from Real Madrid in the summer, has been out of action since suffering the issue during the 2-2 draw with Atalanta last month.

The 28-year-old has now resumed training outdoors and Carrick is hopeful that it won’t be long before he returns to action for the Red Devils, although he will definitely miss the home clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“Rapha’s rehab is going really well,” Carrick said on Wednesday. “He’s out [training] on the grass but it won’t be any time this week, by any stretch, it’ll be a little bit further than that, if not even longer. He’s on course [though], which is good.”

