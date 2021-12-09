‘He is a massive talent’: Ralf Rangnick raves about Man United forward

Ralf Rangnick singled out goal-scorer Mason Greenwood for special praise after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys, describing the forward as a “massive talent”.

Greenwood netted the opener for the Red Devils in their final Champions League group-stage game on at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the ninth minute when he brilliantly volleyed home Luke Shaw’s cross into the top corner.

However, the Rangnick’s side were denied back to back home victories under their new interim head coach when Fabian Rieder equalised for the visitors in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old Greenwood has now scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils from a total of 15 appearances and Rangnick was delighted by the attacker’s contribution on Wednesday night.

“He also showed, not only with the beautiful goal, also the way that he set up the opportunity for Juan Mata,” Rangnick said of Greenwood after the game. “That was brilliant.

“He is a massive talent. Right foot, left foot, good on the ball, also the way he set up the goal for Fred on Sunday.

“But still, it is about continuity. He has to develop physically, but technically for his age he is a great player, and my job is to develop him and make an athlete out of him and if he manages to do that, he can become a regular player for this club.”

Greenwood will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Norwich City away from home in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves was full of praise for Greenwood following his performance on Wednesday night and says that the England international is close to vying for a regular place in the Red Devils starting line-up after Rangnick opted to ring the changes for the Champions League clash.

“Mason Greenwood is probably the one player in this starting XI would can play in the Premier League side,” Hargreaves said on BT Sport after Wednesday’s game.

“Every time he plays, he is looking forward. It was a beautiful goal, a brilliant finish.”

