Ralf Rangnick is “pushing” for Manchester United to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next year, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils interim boss wants Manchester United to make a move for the highly-rated 21-year-old despite the intense competition for his signature.

According to the same story, Rangnick has already spoken to Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, about a possible move to Old Trafford. The pair have a “cordial” relationship after Rangnick oversaw Haaland’s move to Red Bull Salzburg from Molde in 2018 when the German was sporting director at the Austrian club, the report adds.

The story says that Manchester United are “determined” to sign a new forward ahead of next season and Haaland could fit the bill after he ended up moving to Dortmund instead of the Red Devils two years ago.

Reports linking Haaland with a move to the Premier League are nothing new. In the summer, Chelsea FC were strongly linked with the Norway international before they landed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of the best young attacking talents in world football, with the forward having scored 16 goals and made four assists in 14 games in all competitions for Dortmund so far this term.

The same article says that qualifying for next season’s Champions League would be “essential” for the Red Devils if they want to attract Haaland in the summer transfer window.

Haaland has also been touted as a possible target for Liverpool FC in recent weeks. Speaking back in November, former Liverpool FC star Michael Owen claimed that Haaland would be better off moving to Manchester City ahead of Anfield or Old Trafford.

“It’s an unbelievable prospect but I would’ve thought that Manchester City would be the likeliest [destination],” Owen told BT Sport in November.

“I’m not sure if there is a bit of bad blood between Haaland, his agent, obviously his dad [Alf-Inge] playing against Roy Keane at Manchester United.

“I’m not sure Manchester United would fit. [Romelu] Lukaku has just gone to Chelsea and I’m not sure if [he] would fit at Liverpool. Personally I think Man City.”

Manchester United are next in Premier League action when they travel to Newcastle United on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip