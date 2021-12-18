Fabrizio Romano: Man United player is ‘prepared to leave’ next year

Dean Henderson is “prepared to leave” Manchester United in January or the summer following his lack of playing time at Old Trafford, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The goalkeeper has struggled to force his way into the first team at Old Trafford this season following David De Gea’s good form in between the posts for the Red Devils.

Indeed, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has only made two appearances in all competitions this season and his lack of playing time is prompting fresh speculation about his future.

Henderson enjoyed a run in the Manchester United first-team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season, with the shot-stopper having made 12 Premier League starts ahead of De Gea last term.

However, De Gea has been widely praised for a step-up in form this season and that has left Henderson on the sidelines for most of the campaign.

Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that Henderson is keen on a move away from Old Trafford next year in search of some regular playing time – but there are no talks with Dutch side Ajax ongoing at this time.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Dean Henderson’s always been respectful and professional but he’s now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play.

“Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offers. No talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club. It is the second successive game that has been called off for the Red Devils after their trip to Brentford was also postponed last week.

The Red Devils are not scheduled to be back in action until after Christmas, when they take on Newcastle United away from home on 27 December in the Premier League.

