Raphael Varane issues fresh update for Man United fans

Raphael Varane has revealed that he is progressing well on his road to recovery from injury and says he can’t wait to be back in action for Manchester United.

The French defender has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury during the 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League back at the start of November.

Varane, 28, has been working hard on his fitness levels behind the scenes as he bids to make himself available as quickly as possible for the Red Devils.

The central defender had been in superb form for the Red Devils since his big-money move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

And the France international – who has begun training outdoors at Carrington in recent days – has now revealed that he is progressing well as he targets a return in the coming weeks.

“Yes, I’m working very hard and, you know, footballers are like F1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor,” said Varane. “I think I have to change a little thing because it’s a big difference, a big change.

“The kind of work is different work so I have to adapt. I know that and I’m working very hard to be at my best as quickly as possible. I know it’s big work but I’m ready to do it, to try to improve.

“I’m very excited to come back to help the team.”

There is no official date yet set for when Varane will make his comeback for the Red Devils but optimistic Manchester United fans will be hoping to see him back in action before the end of December.

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Champions League clash against Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they aim to finish as group winners. As things stand, the Red Devils are top of Group F and three points clear of Villarreal heading into the final round of group-stage games.

The Red Devils are then back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to take on Norwich City in the top flight.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been pitted against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side in the third round of the FA Cup. Manchester United will host the Villains at Old Trafford between 7 and 10 January 2022.

