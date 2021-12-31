Manchester United have joined the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds United, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish outlet Fichajes, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the Brazil international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are ready to compete with Chelsea FC for the former Sporting Lisbon playmaker as Raphinha’s list of reported suitors continues to grow.

According to the same story, Serie A giants Juventus, Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga club Bayern Munich are all interested in a swoop to sign the Brazilian midfielder.

Fichajes also report that Chelsea FC are now seriously considering the Leeds winger as a player capable of improving Thomas Tuchel’s attack.

They write that Raphinha’s goal record, speed and dribbling ability make the South American playmaker an attractive proposition for top European clubs.

In their report, the Manchester Evening News add that Liverpool FC are also a club who have previously been linked with an interest in the former Rennes playmaker.

Raphinha has scored 14 times and has made 10 assists in 46 games in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

The Brazil international moved to Leeds from Rennes in a £17m deal in the 2020 summer transfer window.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks warned Leeds back in November that it’s only a “matter of time” before the Brazil international join a club in the Champions League.

“It’s painfully obvious to me that here is a player who sets Elland Road alight, but the question is for how long,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Raphinha is a top-class player and most of them play in the Champions League. It’s only a matter of time.”

