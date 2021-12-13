Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete with Manchester City and Manchester United for the signing of Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Spurs have joined the list of Premier League clubs who are keeping a close eye on Christensen’s contract situation at the south west London side.

The same article states that Christensen remains in deadlock with Chelsea FC as the two parties continue discussions about a new long-term contract, with the defender’s current deal expiring at the end of the season.

According to the same story, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in the possibility of signing the Denmark international on a free transfer in the summer.

The Daily Star write that Spurs manager Antonio Conte believes Christensen could be a key player at the back for the north London side, having worked with the Dane during his stint in charge of Chelsea FC.

The media outlet, however, suggest that Tottenham could struggle to compete with Manchester City and Manchester United if Christensen does decide to seek a new challenge.

FC Barcelona and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on the Chelsea FC defender as the two European giants look to exploit the possibility of opening talks with Christensen in January, according to the article.

Christensen has made 11 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC under Thomas Tuchel in the current campaign as the Dane looks to win the title for the first time since moving to the Blues at the age of 14.

Tuchel was optimistic that Christensen would put pen to paper on a new deal when the Blues boss was questioned about the Denmark international’s situation at the end of November.

“No, the opposite,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by The Guardian last month when asked if putting him on the bench could hurt contract negotiations.

“We have the hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit. My understanding was that it’s a matter of a very short period before we have good news.

“As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same, the coach wants the same: to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip