Fabrizio Romano gives fresh Man United transfer update on Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is still looking to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window amid interest from La Liga side Sevilla, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The France international has struggled to secure regular first-team football after Manchester United signed club legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Martial’s fortunes haven’t improved under new Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick after the German replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Red Devils boss in November.

The 26-year-old has struggled to live up to his impressive first season at Old Trafford with a lack of consistent performances and a spate of injury problems over the past six seasons.

Martial has two-and-a-half years left to run on his six-year deal worth around £250,000 per week and Manchester United are thought to be eager to get his wages off their books or convince the Frenchman to take a pay cut.

The former AS Monaco striker has been linked with a number of European clubs, including Spanish side Sevilla and cash-rich Premier League club Newcastle United.

Transfer insider Romano has now given a detailed breakdown of Martial’s current situation at Manchester United on Twitter.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Anthony Martial position has always been clear after his agent statement. He wants to leave in January and Sevilla would be one of his [favourite] options. But there’s still no full agreement.

“His salary is still the problem, waiting to discuss with Man United. Race still open.”

Martial has scored one goal in seven appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The France striker has netted 79 times in 268 games in all competitions for Manchester United.

His best season came in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge when he netted 17 times in 32 league games.

Author’s Verdict

Rangnick’s appointment heralds a new era at Manchester United – and it’s hard to see where Martial fits in. Ronaldo has produced goals up front, while Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford should provide the core of Manchester United’s attack in the coming seasons.

Martial has struggled for consistency throughout his six-and-a-half seasons at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer and now Rangnick.

If Manchester United want to secure a sizeable transfer fee for Martial than now is the time to sell the 26-year-old, before the end of his current deal, when he’ll be 28.

Given his unpredictability, it’s hard to see a Premier League club taking a punt on Martial but a move abroad could provide the Frenchman with the chance to reignite his stalling career.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip