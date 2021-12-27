Antonio Rudiger would be the “absolutely perfect” signing for Manchester United if they could convince the German defender to quit Chelsea FC, according to former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

The Germany international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season unless Chelsea FC can convince Rudiger to sign a new deal with the title challengers.

Rudiger has been in negotiations with the south west London side but the two parties have been unable to strike an agreement following a series of protracted talks.

The 28-year-old has been attracting interest from around Europe in his services considering Rudiger has played a key role in Chelsea FC’s title challenge this season.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Serie A side Juventus are reported to be tracking the German centre-half – and Rudiger will be free to speak to European clubs next month.

Former Manchester United defender Parker believes Rudiger would be a huge asset to the Red Devils if the Old Trafford outfit could manage to convince the Blues defender to move to a Premier League rival.

“If he was to stay at Chelsea… he’s very influential and the fans idolise him,” Parker told bettingexpert, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“To come to Manchester United, I would say that is ambitious. I would understand why he would want to and I think he would make a difference.

“If you had him next to [Raphael] Varane, what a difference you’re talking about. Good pace and you’re talking about someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League and then you’ve got a centre-half, who in the old-school way of talking is actually a leader.

“He actually shouts and screams, bosses people about, dictates the people. When people aren’t doing it, he tells them because he doesn’t make that many mistakes himself. He keeps things simple. He’d be absolutely perfect.”

Rudiger had scored two goals in 17 appearances ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier League to help Chelsea FC challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the title.

The 28-year-old has spent the past four-and-a-half seasons at Chelsea FC after he completed a £40m move to Stamford Bridge from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Former Blues striker Chris Sutton recently claimed that Rudiger is the second-best defender in the Premier League behind Liverpool FC talisman Virgil van Dijk.

“I think he is a superb defender, I really do,” Sutton told BBC’s Football Daily podcast earlier in December. “Second to Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League. He has aggression, he is decent enough on the ball, he is composed. He is a real driving force.”

Chelsea FC will face Brighton on Wednesday night before a home clash against Liverpool FC on 2 January.

