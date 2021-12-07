Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League following his impressive performances for AS Monaco and the France national team over the past year or so.

Tchouameni has excelled in a central-midfield role for AS Monaco since establishing himself as a regular in the first team of the Ligue 1 side in the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea FC have been regularly linked with a move to sign the former Bordeaux midfielder as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his spine in midfield.

The German head coach is currently without Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante and Chelsea FC lost 3-2 to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as their new interim head coach last week after the Red Devils parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month.

Transfer insider Romano has now provided an update on Manchester United’s interest in signing a new central midfielder under Rangnick.

“Talking about transfers, Manchester United fans are asking about January,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“Man United with Solskjaer were planning to sign a new central defensive midfielder for next summer.

“They had Tchouameni on the list but it’s complicated because Chelsea are leading the race for a long time. Also, Declan Rice was among the names that Solskjaer was following.

“Let’s see with the new manager if they go for something different.”

Tchouameni has scored one goal in 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

Meanwhile, Fred scored Manchester United’s 77th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday in Rangnick’s first game in charge.

The Red Devils boss underlined his appreciation for Fred after the Brazil international’s winner at Old Trafford helped him to make a victorious start to his spell as interim boss.

“I think everybody loves Fred,” Rangnick told Man United’s website.

“You have to love Fred. I’ve got to know him for only two days now but he’s a sunshine.”

Manchester United will host Swiss side Young Boys in their final Champions League group-stage fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

