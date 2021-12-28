Ralf Rangnick is pushing Manchester United to sign Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils interim head coach has drawn up a list of Bundesliga targets for Manchester United ahead of his first transfer window in charge at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Rangnick’s top target is Wirtz following the 18-year-old’s impressive performances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season.

According to the same story, Wirtz is already establishing himself as one of the next big German midfield prospects since breaking into the first-team at Leverkusen.

The Sun report that the 18-year-old is already attracting a lot of interest from some top European clubs following five goals and eight assists in 15 Bundesliga games this term.

The report claims that Leverkusen value the Germany international at around £60m considering the teenager’s impressive performances in the German top flight.

Wirtz would prefer to remain in the Bundesliga to continue his development but Rangnick believes Manchester United have a chance of convincing the teenager to move to Old Trafford, according to the report.

The article highlights that Wirtz still has four-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal so Leverkusen would be in a strong negotiation position.

The Sun add that Manchester United are also looking at Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz, Austria Vienna midfielder Eric Martel and Bochum defender Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Author’s Verdict

Rangnick will get his chance to stamp his mark on the Manchester United team when the January transfer window opens.

The Manchester United midfield is one area that needs immediate attention considering the inconsistent performances of Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic.

It’s hard to envisage the Red Devils spending £60m on an 18-year-old when the central midfield area needs addressing with a player who can have an immediate impact rather than requiring a period of adjustment as Wirtz surely would.

