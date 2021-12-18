Manchester United won’t be signing Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona in January, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United since Ralf Rangnick took over the reins on an interim basis a couple of weeks ago.

De Jong has struggled to establish himself as a top midfielder since his move to FC Barcelona despite earning a promising reputation at Ajax before his switch to Camp Nou.

Having failed to live up to his £65m price tag from two-and-a-half years ago, the 24-year-old has been linked with a potential switch to another top European club.

The Catalan side are also under pressure to balance their books following their well-documented financial crisis over the past 18 months or so.

De Jong’s father confirmed that Europe’s top five clubs have enquired about the central midfielder’s availability ahead of the January transfer window.

But De Jong senior appeared to rule out a switch to Manchester United after citing the “bad weather” in the north of England.

However, transfer insider Romano has rubbished talk of Manchester United being interested in signing De Jong in the first place.

“Manchester United have not opened any talk to sign Frenkie de Jong In January despite rumours,” Romano wrote on his Twitter account. “Same for Paris Saint-Germain.

“Still quiet around Barça midfielder as of now – waiting to see what happens in the the next months.”

Speaking in a YouTube video posted on his account, Romano went into greater detail on Manchester United’s stance.

“There are a lot of rumours about Manchester United but at the moment there is nothing going on with Manchester United,” Romano said. “Nothing is expected to happen in the January transfer window for Frenkie De Jong.

“Manchester United have many players in his position from Paul Pogba to Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek. They are looking for a different midfielder. It’s more a defensive midfielder and not technical offensive midfielder like De Jong.”

Journalist Duncan Castles claimed last week that FC Barcelona don’t want to sell De Jong despite the transfer speculation.

“The other player who is relevant here is Frenkie De Jong,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast.

“Barcelona do not want to sell him is the information I have, but they are open to selling him if they get an exceptional offer for the player because they realise they have to raise money somewhere within this squad.

“I asked what they thought represented an exceptional offer for De Jong, the figure that came back to me was €100m (£85m).”

De Jong has scored 10 goals in 112 appearances in all competitions since moving to FC Barcelona from Ajax in July 2019.

The Dutch midfielder won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup during his stint at Ajax before moving to FC Barcelona.

