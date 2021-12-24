Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will provide Newcastle United with competition for the signature of Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs are just three of the nine clubs who have expressed an interest to Atletico about the England international.

The same article states that los Rojiblancos are looking for interested suitors to meet Trippier’s £50m contract release clause in order to convince Atletico to sell the right-back in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Trippier is open to a return to the Premier League after the 31-year-old moved to Atletico in a £20m deal from Spurs in 2019.

90Min highlight a recent report in the media that suggested cash-rich Newcastle were prepared to make Trippier the club’s highest-ever earner with a staggering £150,000-per-week deal.

The website states that Manchester United have submitted an enquiry about Trippier’s availability since having had an offer rejected by their Champions League round of 16 opponents in the summer.

Tottenham have also been in contact with Atletico about Trippier and Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves are all keeping tabs on the La Liga winner, according to the report.

Trippier has made 14 appearances in the Spanish top flight this season, while the England defender has featured three times in the Champions League.

The Atletico defender, who has previously played at Barnsley, Burnley and Spurs, is yet to score during his two-and-a-half seasons at los Rojiblancos.

Author’s Verdict

While it seems plausible Newcastle United could look to sign a defender of Tripper’s experience, you would have to question whether Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur would seriously consider signing a player who turns 32 in 2022.

Ralf Rangnick has shown a willingness to use Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot to provide Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw with competition for a starting spot, with the Portugal international impressing under the interim head coach so far.

Antonio Conte is building a Tottenham side capable of challenging for a top-four finish and honours in the future so it’s hard to imagine the Italian head coach opting to go for a player who the north London side sold over two years ago.

Newcastle seems the most likely destination if Trippier does leave Atletico – unless Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton or Wolves can convince the England defender to join them rather than sign up for a relegation battle.

