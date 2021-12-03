Manchester United are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele as new interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks to strengthen the club’s options at right-back, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Rangnick has earmarked the 24-year-old RB Leipzig full-back as a player who would be capable of immediately improving the Manchester United defence following a tough season for the Red Devils at the back this term.

The same article states that the interim Manchester United manager is confident that Mukiele could develop into a top player at Old Trafford if the 20-time English champions are able to secure a deal for the RB Leipzig man.

According to the same story, United have concerns about Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s form over the past couple of seasons after he failed to kick on since being signed by Rangnick’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

90Min go on to add that Manchester United have also held a long-term interest in bringing Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier back to the Premier League but the Red Devils were unable to complete a deal for the former Spurs man in the summer.

The website reveals that Rangnick is due to sit down with the club’s scouts to discuss potential targets in the coming weeks.

Former Manchester United defender Neville didn’t hold back in his assessment of Wan-Bissaka’s performance in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the derby last month.

“I have to say it’s a terrible piece of defending from Wan-Bissaka on this side, watch what he does, how can you leave Phil Foden to go and run towards Cancelo,” Neville told Sky Sports during his commentary of Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

“It’s absolute madness from the right-back. Once he does that Foden’s in.

“It was a replica of what United were doing against Liverpool, leaving their positions to go and press unrealistically.

“It’s absolute madness from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, leaving Phil Foden. He didn’t give Bailly a chance.”

Manchester United signed Wan-Bissaka in a £50m deal from Crystal Palace in 2019.

