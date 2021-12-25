‘Still waiting’: Fabrizio Romano gives fresh Man United transfer update on Paul Pogba

Manchester United aren’t negotiating with any club about the potential sale of Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The France international’s future has been a source of relentless speculation this season as it has been throughout much of his second spell at the 20-time English champions.

Pogba has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus and La Liga side Real Madrid over the past year or so, with the Manchester United midfielder having little over six months left to run on his current deal.

The 28-year-old has barely featured for the Red Devils in recent months as Pogba continues to struggle with a thigh injury problem under interim head coach Ralf Rangnick.

Transfer insider Romano revealed that Manchester United aren’t in negotiations with any potential suitors for Pogba’s signature despite transfer speculation.

The Italian reporter took to Twitter to also reveal that the French midfielder hasn’t made a decision on his future at the 20-time English champions and could still become a free agent this summer.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand. No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July.

“No decision made by Paul on his future yet – Man United are still waiting.”

Pogba made a promising start to the season when he made four assists in Manchester United’s 5-1 rout of Leeds United in August – but the number six has only made a further three assists in the following 12 games.

The World Cup winner has only won the League Cup and the Europa League since his club-record move to Manchester United from Juventus in an £89m deal in 2016.

Author’s Verdict

It’s difficult to envisage Pogba at Manchester United beyond the 2022 summer transfer window considering the midfielder has never appeared settled at Old Trafford since returning to the club four-and-a-half years ago.

The Manchester United midfielder hasn’t produced the type of performances that we saw at Juventus and his second spell at Old Trafford has been punctuated by persistent transfer speculation or inflammatory statements by his agent Mino Raiola.

Ralf Rangnick’s appointment signals a new era for Manchester United and it seems like it could be a natural time for the club to part company with Pogba if they can secure some sort of return on the club-record transfer fee that they paid Juventus.

