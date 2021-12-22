Man United in ‘advanced’ talks to make Ralf Rangnick’s first signing in January – report

Manchester United are in “advanced” negotiations to sign midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Marseille in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet El Nacional, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are closing in on a deal for the midfielder as Ralf Rangnick eyes his first signing as interim boss.

According to the story, Rangnick is “convinced” that Kamara is the right man to strengthen his squad in the new year and the Red Devils’ path to signing the midfielder has been cleared by Real Madrid pulling out of the race for his signature.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was said to be a keen admirer of the France Under-21 international, but his departure has led to the Spanish giants ending their interest – although FC Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Kamara, according to the same article.

The 22-year-old midfielder has scored one goal in 15 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille so far this season. He has also made five appearances in the Europa League for the French side.

Meanwhile, FourFourTwo are claiming that the deal to sign Kamara is only likely to cost Manchester United around £10m, as the midfielder’s current deal with the French club is due to expire in the summer.

That story also claims that Kamara is not expected to immediately displace Scott McTominay or Fred in the Manchester United side, with the Frenchman also able to play in defence.

Manchester United are likely to be linked with a host of potential new signings in January as Rangnick looks to bolster his squad and lead the Red Devils to a top-four finish during his stint in charge.

Before the transfer window opens, however, the Red Devils will be focusing on their Premier League clashes against Newcastle United and Burnley as they look to reignite their bid to finish in the top four this season.

