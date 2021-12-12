Ralf Rangnick wants Man United to scout three midfielders – report

Ralf Rangnick has asked Manchester United to scout three midfielders as the Red Devils interim boss looks to improve their options in the middle of the park, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that the new Manchester United boss believes that the 20-time English champions need to improve their options in midfield after identifying the weak area in the current team.

The same article states that the German head coach has told Manchester United’s football director John Murtough, technical director Darren Fletcher and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that the club need to make signings to tackle the problem position.

According to the same story, Rangnick wants Manchester United to keep tabs on RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara, Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham and Leeds United talisman Kalvin Phillips ahead of the January transfer window.

ESPN write that the former RB Leipzig boss is prepared to work with Fred and Scott McTominay to see if he can improve the duo but the Manchester United interim manager believes the Red Devils need to make significant improvements in midfield.

The website report reveals that Rangnick is also prepared to bring through some of Manchester United’s young talent to see if he can unearth a potential midfield solution from within the club’s youth ranks.

Robbie Savage’s son Charlie made his debut for Manchester United in midfield in their 1-1 draw with Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has cast fresh doubt over the future of the France international at Old Trafford.

“We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal [from Man United]. We’ll see what’s best for him,” Raiola told Sport1, as quoted by talkSPORT on Friday.

Manchester United signed Pogba in a £89m deal from Juventus in 2016.

