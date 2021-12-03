Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss the possibility of signing Timo Werner from Chelsea FC next summer with the Manchester United board, according to transfer insider Christian Falk.

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick as their new interim manager until the end of the season earlier this week after Ole Gunner Solskjaer was sacked following a 4-1 loss to Watford last month.

At the end of the season, Rangnick will move into a consultancy role, where the experienced German head coach will have a say over key matters of the club such as incomings and outgoings.

The former Hoffenheim manager worked with Werner during his stint in charge of RB Leipzig as the forward produced prolific performances in the Bundesliga to establish himself as one of the division’s leading goal-scorers.

The 25-year-old has struggled for form since his move to Chelsea FC in a £54m deal from RB Leipzig 18 months ago following a return of 15 goals in 64 games in all competitions since 2020.

Werner finds himself behind Romelu Lukaku in the pecking order at the south west London side after Chelsea FC paid a club-record fee of £99.5m for the Belgium international in the summer.

German football reporter Falk this week addressed speculation linking new Manchester United interim manager Rangnick with a surprise swoop to sign the Germany international in the summer.

Falk wrote on Twitter: “TRUE: Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss a transfer of Timo Werner to Manchester United in [the] summer. Rangnick bought Werner for RB Leipzig from Stuttgart and pushed his career. Rangnick is also close to Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea FC.”

Werner has netted one goal in five starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old returned from an injury to feature in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Cesc Fabregas posted on Twitter in November that Werner “looks fed up” at the south west London side.

Fabregas wrote: “He makes so many good runs but sometimes they either don’t see him or don’t play the pass. Looks fed up sometimes.”

Werner will be hoping to feature in Chelsea FC’s trip to West Ham on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip