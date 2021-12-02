Michael Owen predicts outcome of Man United v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Manchester United confirmed on Monday that Ralf Rangnick is set to take over the reins of the Red Devils on an interim basis until the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

However, the 63-year-old won’t be able to start work at Old Trafford until his visa application is processed, meaning that Michael Carrick will continue to operate as caretaker manager for the visit of Arsenal.

Carrick led Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League last week before the Red Devils held Premier League leaders Chelsea FC to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Manchester United are in eighth position and five points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League after Mikel Arteta’s men bounced back from a 4-0 loss at Liverpool FC last month with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last nine games in the Premier League to leave Mikel Arteta’s side in a good position in the top-four battle.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

“Manchester United v Arsenal is a fixture that always grabs newspaper headlines, and with the introduction of Ralf Rangnick, this is sure to be no different,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s still hard to grasp what Manchester United are in terms of style of play, but I do believe the German will have them far more organised, especially at set plays.

“For Arsenal, there’s definitely been improvement here, although to be honest, I do think they’re slightly behind Manchester United when you look at the sides pound-for-pound. With that in mind, I’m going for a home win for the Red Devils.”

Arsenal battled to a goalless draw with Manchester United in their most-recent Premier League meeting at the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Gunners have surprisingly dominated this fixture over the past few years.

Arsenal are unbeaten in five games against Manchester United since March 2019, recording three victories during that run.

Manchester United haven’t beaten Arsenal since a 3-1 win in the FA Cup in 2019.

