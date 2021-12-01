Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Man United v Arsenal

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester United and Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Arsenal head into the game on the back of their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s men bounced back from their 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC before that.

Manchester United, meanwhile, earned a 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge and head into the game looking to claim just their sixth top-flight win of the season.

The Red Devils this week confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season but Michael Carrick will remain in temporary charge until the German’s work visa is finalised.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they are currently five points behind top-four rivals Arsenal heading into this week’s clash.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson believes that Manchester United will end up playing out a 1-1 draw with the Gunners in front of their home fans on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is another huge football match.

“Arsenal are back to beating the teams they should beat and got a good result against Newcastle. They struggled against Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League and haven’t been very good away from home.

“Manchester United rode their luck a couple of times against Chelsea, but got an excellent result in the end. Carrick made a big statement by leaving [Cristiano] Ronaldo out, and I think it worked. They took Rashford and Sancho off for Ronaldo after they went 1-0 up, and Chelsea dominated the rest of the game.

“United haven’t become a good team overnight. Carrick will take a chance against Arsenal – I’d be shocked if Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo don’t start.

“They aren’t very good defensively, however, and can’t afford to be too open against Arsenal. I reckon both teams would be pretty happy with a draw this week.”

Rangnick joins Manchester United after having most recently led RB Leipzig and Schalke in his native Germany.

The 63-year-old vowed to help the Red Devils “fulfil” their potential this season after an inconsistent start to the campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” said Rangnick.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.”

