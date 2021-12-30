Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils dropped points in the Premier League for the first time since Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim boss on Monday night when they had to fight back to earn a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

That draw left Manchester United in seventh place in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal – although the Red Devils do have two games in hand over the Gunners.

Rangnick will be eager for his side to bounce back with a victory against Burnley on Thursday night as the Red Devils look to reignite their bid to finish in the top four.

Burnley are currently 18th in the Premier League table, having won just one game all season and having lost six of their 15 fixtures in the top flight this term.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen feels that the home side will have too much for the Clarets – although he is only tipping the Red Devils to snatch a narrow home victory.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I expected more from United against Newcastle. Considering they had two weeks off, it was a disappointing showing. If they play like that, there’s no way they will get in the top four. I’d expect a response here at Old Trafford.

“I’m sure Sean Dyche will be looking to get some new faces in the club in January, particularly now they’ve got some games in hand. They’ll go to Old Trafford and try and frustrate United, keep the game as tight as possible. I worry about the lack of quality in this side though.

“I can’t see United destroying Burnley – Burnley are too organised for that. I do think they’ll get the win though, 2-1 Man United.”

Defender Victor Lindelof will sit out Thursday’s game after he also missed the trip to Newcastle United following a positive test for Covid-19. Paul Pogba is also not available as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury suffered while on international duty with France.

After Thursday’s clash, Manchester United will turn their attentions to their home game against Wolves on Monday night next week, their first game of 2022.

