Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Crystal Palace

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Ralf Rangnick to make a winning start to his Manchester United reign with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The German coach was appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager last week after the Red Devils parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 loss to Watford last month.

Michael Carrick stepped in to fill the void in a caretaker role and led Manchester United to victories over Arsenal and Villarreal as well as a 1-1 draw with title challengers Chelsea FC.

However, the former Manchester United midfielder has stepped aside as Rangnick takes over the reins of the 20-time English champions for the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils have only managed to win three of their seven fixtures at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 Premier League season, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Manchester United can move to within four points of fourth-placed West Ham if the Red Devils manage to beat Patrick Vieira’s men.

However, Palace have secured three points in their last two trips to Old Trafford under the France legend’s predecessor Roy Hodgson.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Rangnick to make a winning start to his spell in charge with a 2-1 victory over Palace on Sunday afternoon.

“All eyes will be on Old Trafford for Ralf Rangnick’s first game,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“The team and the players will want to prove themselves to him and that momentum after the Arsenal win will give them even more confidence. I expect them to do the job in this one.”

Manchester United have conceded in 15 successive home fixtures in all competitions which amounts to their worst defensive run since 1959.

The Red Devils are looking to avoid losing at home for a seventh time in 2021 as Rangnick attempts to rebuild Old Trafford into a fortress.

Crystal Palace have lost their last two Premier League games to undo an impressive seven-game unbeaten run that included a 2-0 victory at Manchester United’s bitter derby rivals Manchester City.

