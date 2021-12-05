Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man United v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in what will be Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge.

The Red Devils head into the game after claiming a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford in midweek as they came from behind to emerge victorious in Michael Carrick’s final game in charge.

Interim boss Rangnick will lead the Red Devils for the first time on Sunday when they welcome the Eagles to Old Trafford looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

Manchester United will be keen to start the festive period with three points as they look to put their stuttering form behind them and climb the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have struggled against the London side in recent times, with Manchester United having failed to beat the Eagles in their two meetings last season in the top flight.

Palace have taken seven points from their last four league meetings with Manchester United and will be hoping to add to that tally at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Eagles also stunned defending champions Manchester City with a 2-0 win at the Etihad back in October.

However, former England and Manchester United striker Owen believes that the Red Devils will be able to edge out the Eagles on Sunday and he is backing them to claim all three points with a narrow win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The main man, Cristiano Ronaldo, again stole the headlines with his 800th and 801st career goals in the win against Arsenal.

“It will be very interesting to see how Ralf Rangnick gets on as the United boss and how he manages Ronaldo.

“That’s now two defeats in a row for Palace. They had a few chances against Leeds on Tuesday but to concede in the last minute must be a tough one to take.

“Palace have given the top sides some problems this season, and I don’t think this will be easy for United. I think they will have just too much though, 2-1.”

Manchester United started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table and three points off the top four.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip