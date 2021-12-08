Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Young Boys

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to sign off from the Champions League group stage with a 2-1 victory over Young Boys at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick is preparing to take charge of his first European game with the club after leading them to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend.

Manchester United have already secured their progress through to the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition as group winners but they will be keen to ensure that they keep up their momentum heading into the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have an excellent recent record in the Champions League group stage, having now qualified for the knockout phase on 19 occasions, also an English record, although they missed out last term.

It has been something of a stuttering start to the season for United, who have lost seven of their last 17 games in all competitions, including five of their last ten in the Premier League. However, they have won their last two top-flight games with a 3-2 home victory against Arsenal and Sunday’s win over Palace.

Former Red Devils star Owen believes that Manchester United will have too much for Young Boys in front of their home fans on Wednesday night and he is backing them to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It wasn’t emphatic but Ralf Rangnick will have been delighted to start his tenure in charge with a win on Sunday.

“United lost away to Young Boys so will take this one seriously. I can’t see them slipping up again here, 2-1 United.”

Speaking in the lead-up to the game, Rangnick has suggested that he will be making a number of changes to his starting line-up, with Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson set to feature from the kick-off.

The German manager also confirmed that midfielder Nemanja Matic would be captaining the side on Wednesday night, with Harry Maguire seemingly set to be given the night off.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip