Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League following a surprise 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday night.

Allan Saint-Maximin broke the deadlock in the sixth minute before Edinson Cavani equalised for the visitors with 19 minutes to play at St James’ Park.

The result caused Manchester United to lose ground on top-four challengers Arsenal following their first stalemate in four top-flight outings since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

The Red Devils have beaten Arsenal and Crystal Palace in their last two Premier League games at Old Trafford to start to improve a poor home record.

Burnley, meanwhile, are winless in their last five Premier League games to leave Sean Dyche’s men in 18th position in the Premier League table.

The Clarets haven’t won in the Premier League since a 3-1 victory over Brentford on 30 October.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to beat Burnley 3-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

“Burnley’s biggest problem is that they have stopped scoring – they have managed only one goal in their past three games and have managed only 14 in total so far this season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Manchester United’s issue under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that they conceded too easily but it appears Ralf Rangnick has put that right, and I don’t see the Clarets giving them many scares.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Burnley in their most-recent Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood scored twice before Cavani found the net to beat Sean Dyche’s side back in April.

Burnley secured their first-ever win at Old Trafford in January 2020 when Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored in a 2-0 victory.

Author’s Verdict

Although results have improved under Rangnick, Manchester United are still struggling to produce convincing performances.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday night in a poor display from Rangnick’s side.

I can see Burnley securing a hard-fought point against a Manchester United side still lacking energy.

