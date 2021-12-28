Marcus Rashford rates Ralf Rangnick’s impact at Man United

Marcus Rashford has credited Ralf Rangnick with helping to make Manchester United more “together” since his appointment as the club’s interim boss.

The German head coach has been working with his new team behind the scenes at the club’s Carrington training ground in recent weeks following his arrival at the club at the end of November.

Manchester United had a long break without any games after two of their recent Premier League clashes were postponed due to Covid-19, meaning that Rangnick has had some extra time to work with his players and implement his ideas behind closed doors at the club’s training ground.

Rashford has revealed that the Red Devils have been working on the pressing side of their game since Rangnick’s appointment and that the German head coach has helped to instil some more togetherness in the squad.

“He’s done a good job because prior to him coming in he spent a lot of time analysing the team and analysing individuals and he knows what our strengths are,” Rashford told Sky Sports ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Newcastle United on Monday night.

“All he’s done really is just got us going. The thing that was clear was we were conceding too many goals and that’s always the starting point.

“We’ve got a lot more together, we’ve obviously been working on pressing and we’ll still improve on that, but the main thing is just doing everything together as a team where we are attacking or defending.

“In the last couple of games we’ve conceded a lot less chances and it’s resulted in clean sheets.”

Meanwhile, Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea also revealed that he and his team-mates have been put through their paces at an intense level since Rangnick’s arrival at the club.

“We’ve been training hard, of course,” said De Gea. “It’s very intense, every training session, every moment with him [Rangnick] is intense.

“You have to give 100 per cent every time in training and in the games. Let’s see. It’s just the beginning, it’s been a couple of weeks, so let’s see in the future.

“The team is training with energy, with pace, and now we have to show that in big games.”

Manchester United will take on Burnley at home in their next Premier League game on Thursday night.

