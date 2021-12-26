Dimitar Berbatov predicts Newcastle United v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to make it three straight wins under Ralf Rangnick when the Red Devils travel to Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Red Devils have had their last two Premier League clashes postponed due to coronavirus and Rangnick will be eager for his side to claim a victory when they return to action at St James’ Park.

Rangnick is set to welcome back key defender Raphael Varane to his squad for Monday’s game after the Frenchman recovered from the injury that has kept him out of action in recent weeks.

Manchester United, though, will still be without Paul Pogba, who continues to nurse the injury he picked up while on international duty back in November.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, but they can move above fourth-placed Arsenal if they win their two games in hand over the Gunners.

Former Manchester United star Berbatov is tipping Rangnick’s side to make it three wins in a row under the German head coach when they head to St James’ Park to take on a Newcastle United side who have managed just one win all season.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Newcastle are going to be building their team for the Championship, I said it last week and I’m even more sure of it.

” The fans will be really up for this one, they will make it tough, they also need the points desperately. That being said, they are leaking goals easily and United can take advantage of that if they stay concentrated.

“If United have an ambition for big things this season they have to win these matches. Prediction 1-3.”

Manchester United will take on Burnley and Wolves in their next two Premier League games after Monday’s clash.

