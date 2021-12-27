Paul Merson states his prediction for Newcastle v Man United

Paul Merson is predicting that Newcastle United will hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park on Monday night.

The Red Devils haven’t played since 11 December, when Ralf Rangnick’s side were 1-0 winners against Norwich City thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half penalty.

Manchester United have won two of their three games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement in a steady start to the interim head coach’s spell in charge.

The 20-time English champions will be looking to beat Newcastle to reignite their bid to finish in the Champions League spots.

Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League games after conceding 11 times in defeats by Leicester City, Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Eddie Howe’s only win since taking over the reins of Newcastle was a 1-0 victory over Burnley at St James’ Park.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing the Magpies to secure their first point in four outings against Manchester United at St James’ Park.

“These big games are coming thick and fast for Newcastle, aren’t they?” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I thought they showed some good signs last week, but you can’t give away a goal like that so early against Manchester City. Newcastle haven’t been all that bad and managed to give a good account of themselves against Liverpool.

“Manchester United did show signs of vulnerability against Norwich last week. We’re going to see a loud Christmas crowd and a packed St. James’ Park this weekend – this will be a hard game for Manchester United.”

Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle at Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice followed by goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils have won their last four Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring at least three goals or more.

Newcastle haven’t beaten Manchester United since a 1-0 win back in 2019, when Matthew Longstaff scored a 72nd-minute winner to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip