Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Newcastle v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win at Newcastle United on Monday night to continue their strong start under interim head coach Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils are looking to get their top-four bid back on track after their most recent two Premier League games were postponed due to Covid-19.

Manchester United have not played a game since their 1-0 win away to Norwich back on 11 December and Rangnick will be keen for his side to reignite their top-four bid with a victory against the struggling Magpies on Monday.

Newcastle have only won one Premier League game all season – the Magpies have lost their last three on the trot – and former England star Owen is not expecting that to change on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is one of my favourite fixtures and St James’ Park will be noisy for this one.

“Newcastle continue to struggle, mainly at the back. I’ve said all season that I don’t worry about the goals in this side, Callum Wilson is a natural goal scorer, but they need to improve defensively. They’ve been in a difficult run of fixtures though, and things will get easier from now.

“I’m very interested to see how Man United perform. There’ve been some signs of change from the new boss in terms of pressing and how he wants them to play. He’s had some time with the squad to get more of his ideas across and it will be fascinating to see how they play.

“With the home fans behind them, I can see Newcastle scoring. I don’t trust them at the back though and United will score a couple of their own. 2-1.”

Speaking in the lead-up to Monday’s game, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick revealed that his side have no fresh injury concerns but midfielder Paul Pogba remains sidelined with the injury he picked up on international duty back in November.

“Well as far as I could see in training today, they are all in good shape,” Rangnick said of his players on Thursday.

“They did their homework, they all have their schedules to train at home and they stuck to that schedule and programme.

“From what I saw, I can say most of them, if not all of them, might be available, and of course I would have to take some difficult decisions as to who will be in the squad, who will be in the starting XI.”

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table but they can move ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal on points if they win their two games in hand over the Gunners.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip