Paul Parker reveals his prediction for Newcastle v Man United

Paul Parker is tipping Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win away to Newcastle United in Monday night’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils are looking to get their top-four bid back on track after having had their past two Premier League games postponed due to coronavirus.

Ralf Rangnick has been tasked with steering Manchester United back into the top four this season following his appointment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement back in November.

Manchester United have made something of a promising start to life under their interim head coach, with the Red Devils having won their first two Premier League games since he took charge.

The Red Devils sealed a dominant 4-1 win over the Magpies in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in September, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in a comfortable victory for Solskjaer’s side.

Newcastle have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have only managed to notch up one win in the top flight throughout the entire campaign so far.

Former Manchester United defender Parker believes that the Red Devils will “struggle” against the Magpies, but he is still tipping them to come out on top and claim a narrow victory.

Writing in his column for Eurosport, Parker said: “Newcastle were never going to improve under Eddie Howe because when you are fifth, sixth or ninth choice manager the players know it.

“You have to convince them and I’m not sure he can do that with the same players Steve Bruce had. There would have been no difference guaranteed if Bruce had been there.

“I think Manchester United will win but will struggle. They do not retain the ball well enough to keep teams under pressure. It will be very close. Newcastle are going to raise their game because it is United.”

Manchester United began this round of fixtures 17 points behind leaders Manchester City, but the Red Devils had played two games fewer than Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

The Red Devils will host Burnley on Thursday night after their clash against Newcastle United.

