Gary Neville delivers his verdict on Man United’s 1-0 win at Norwich

Gary Neville admitted that Manchester United were somewhat fortunate to claim all three points after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty earned them a 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday evening.

Manchester United were looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their first game under Ralf Rangnick last time out.

Norwich enjoyed plenty of possession and chances against the Red Devils, conjuring 10 shots in total and four on target during the game, but in the end it was the second-half penalty from Ronaldo that settled the contest.

Ronaldo stepped up to bury his spot-kick in the 75th minute after the Portugal international had been brought down in the box by Max Aarons.

The 36-year-old has now scored 13 goals in all competitions since his return to Manchester United from Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports, former Red Devils defender Neville admitted that the Canaries were unlucky not to take something from the game.

“They’ve been well below their best here,” said Neville of Manchester United during commentary on Sky Sports. “Norwich have been very unlucky.”

Neville also selected Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea – who kept his 200th career clean sheet – as his man of the match after he helped them to keep their second successive Premier League shut-out under Rangnick.

“I am going to give it [the man of the match award] to David De Gea for a couple of saves he’s made that maintained that Man United clean sheet,” added Neville.

Meanwhile, QPR forward Charlie Austin was full of praise for how Chelsea FC loanee Billy Gilmour – who played the full 90 minutes – performed against the Red Devils.

“Billy Gilmour is going to be a top central midfielder, wants the ball all the time,” Austin wrote on Twitter.

The win left Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table and level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United, who travel to Burnley on Sunday.

Manchester United will now turn their attentions to their trip to Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday night, before they host Brighton at Old Trafford next weekend

