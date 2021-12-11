Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Norwich City v Man United

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester United to claim a comfortable 3-1 win away to Norwich City in the Premier League to continue their resurgence under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils were 1-0 winners over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend and they will be keen to string together a series of positive results in the Premier League as they aim to climb the table during a busy December schedule.

Rangnick’s side were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek but the Red Devils will likely be back at full strength for Saturday evening’s trip to Carrow Road.

The Canaries have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League meetings against Manchester United and the Red Devils are the clear favourites heading into Saturday’s clash against the promoted side.

None of Manchester United’s past 14 away league games against Norwich City have finished as a draw, with the Red Devils having won nine of those fixtures.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson is confident that Rangnick’s side will have too much for the Canaries on Saturday evening and he is backing the Red Devils to claim a comfortable victory away from home.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Manchester United rested many of their key players in the Champions League this week.

“They’ve gone a couple of games without defeat and it now seems all rosy again at Manchester United. We’ve seen this a lot, with both Manchester United and Arsenal – they go on impressive unbeaten runs.

“If United win this game, they’re right back in the top-four hunt. They’ve had a set of challenging games over the past month, but what follows hard fixtures? Easy fixtures.

“Premier League fixtures come quickly over Christmas and I don’t think Manchester United will have much of a problem against Norwich.”

Manchester United will take on Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle and Burnley in their four remaining Premier League games in December after Saturday’s clash.

Raphael Varane, who joined the club from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, has missed Manchester United’s fixtures since the October international break with a series of injury problems.

But the France international revealed that he is working hard to make a speedy recovery as Manchester United look to navigate a hectic festive schedule.

“I’m working very hard and, you know, footballers are like F1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor,” Varane told MUTV, as quoted by Metro.

“I think I have to change a little thing because it’s a big difference, a big change.

“The kind of work is different work so I have to adapt. I know that and I’m working very hard to be at my best as quickly as possible.

“I know it’s big work but I’m ready to do it, to try to improve. I’m very excited to come back to help the team.”

