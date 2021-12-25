Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Norwich v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to claim a “pretty straightforward” 2-0 win over Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The Gunners are looking to cement their place in the top four with a victory at Carrow Road as Mikel Arteta’s men look to continue their push for Champions League qualification this season.

Arsenal have shown encouraging signs of improvement this season, with Arteta’s men in the Champions League spots after having found themselves in 15th place this time last term.

Recent history certainly favours the north London side heading into this game. Norwich have only managed to win one of the last 21 clashes between the two sides in all competitions.

The Canaries have been struggling to find consistent form all season and they have failed to score in 11 of their 17 Premier League games this term.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Berbatov is fully expecting to see Arsenal claim a straightforward victory on Sunday when they travel to Carrow Road.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Norwich are still in major trouble and I don’t see them safe this year.

“Arsenal are going strong, Arteta and everyone in the team must be pleased, when they were bottom after three games I don’t think many people saw them doing what they have done recently.

“Unless there is a major upset here I think this is a pretty straightforward one. Prediction 0-2.”

Arsenal – who have not won the Premier League title since 2004 – will start Sunday’s round of games in fourth place in the table as they aim to make a return to the Champions League for next season.

The Gunners will then face Wolves and Manchester City in their next two Premier League games after the clash on Boxing Day.

