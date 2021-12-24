‘I still think’: Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Norwich v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is back Arsenal to continue their recent good form with a 2-1 win away to Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The north London side are fourth in the Premier League table after having won their last three games on the spin under Mikel Arteta as they look to challenge for Champions League qualification this term.

Arsenal were 4-1 winners at Leeds United in their most recent Premier League outing, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the first two goals in a man-of-the-match display.

The Gunners also booked their spot in the League Cup semi-finals earlier in the week with an impressive 5-1 victory over Sunderland on Tuesday night at The Emirates.

Norwich City are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, having lost their last three games on the spin in the top flight.

Arsenal have won 10 of their 19 Premier League encounters against Sunday’s opponents, scoring 40 goals and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the Gunners to claim a narrow victory over the Canaries at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal are flying at the moment. The games are coming thick and fast but they will be happy to keep playing while they are still winning.

“As I’ve said before I don’t often fancy the Gunners on the road, but they enjoyed themselves at Elland Road against an out-of-sorts Leeds side last weekend and this is another away game where they will be thinking they should win.

“What kind of performance we see from Norwich will depend a lot on which players they have available.

“They pushed Manchester United close at Carrow Road a couple of weeks ago, but I still think a confident, in-form Arsenal will take the points.”

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC in their League Cup semi-final clash in January, with Tottenham facing off with Chelsea FC in the other last-four encounter.

The Gunners will play Wolves on 28 December before a tricky home clash against Premier League leaders Manchester City at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip