Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Norwich v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a comfortable 2-0 away win to Norwich City in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day.

The north Londoners have won their last four games in all competitions, with Mikel Arteta’s men having impressed as they sealed their spot in the League Cup semi-finals with a 5-1 win over Sunderland last week.

Arsenal are now looking to keep their pressure on their rivals in the race for Champions League qualification. The Gunners are in fourth spot but will be well aware that many of the teams around them, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, have played fewer games than them.

Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Carrow Road on Sunday as he bids to steer the Gunners to a fourth successive Premier League win.

The Canaries are propping up the Premier League table and have only managed to pick up 10 points all season.

Former England star Owen is expecting to see the Gunners claim all three points on Boxing Day with a 2-0 win against the home side.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “After a good start to his tenure, Dean Smith has seen his side struggle in their last few games.

“The one positive, I suppose, is that this the last of the harder games for him. Norwich’s next few after this are more winnable and will go a long way in determining their future.

“Arsenal continue to get better and better and are possibly the ones to beat for that four spot. Every time I watch them, it’s the youngsters who take my eye, [Bukayo] Saka, [Emile] Smith Rowe and [Martin] Odegaard.

“I also really like what I’m seeing from [Gabriel] Martinelli in recent weeks. He’s got great energy, his movement is fantastic, and he seems to have a knack for scoring goals. Trust me, you can’t buy that!

“This should be comfortable for Arsenal. I’m predicting a 2-0 away win.”

Despite Norwich’s lowly position in the table, Gunners boss Arteta warned his side that they cannot afford to underestimate this weekend’s opponents.

“I think they deserve much more from many, many games – in recent games as well,” Arteta said when asked about Norwich last week.

“Under Dean [Smith] they deserve better results and they haven’t got them and we know at their place it will be a really difficult game, if the crowd is there as well you know how special it is on Boxing Day so we expect a tough match.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip