Paul Merson states his prediction for Norwich City v Arsenal

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to secure a resounding win against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Boxing Day.

The Gunners will be eager to maintain their good form to reinforce their top-four challenge as Mikel Arteta looks to guide Arsenal into the Champions League once more.

The north London side have won their last three Premier League games to hoist themselves ahead of West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four race.

Arsenal have beaten Southampton, West Ham and Leeds United in their last three Premier League games by convincing margins to build encouraging momentum in the top-four race.

Arteta’s side booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals in midweek thanks to a 5-1 victory over Sunderland at The Emirates as the Spanish head coach looks to win his second piece of silverware.

Norwich have lost their last three Premier League games and they’re winless in their last five top-flight outings after their initial bounce following the appointment of Dean Smith.

Former Gunners midfielder Merson is backing Arsenal to secure a resounding 3-0 victory over Norwich at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

“Arsenal have been playing very well this month – they’re bright all over the pitch,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They’re flat-track bullies at the moment, and I have no problem with that. Arsenal have been better than a lot of the other teams in the Premier League, but they have struggled against the big three. They’re a bag of rebels – you don’t know what you’re going to get.

“Nketiah laid down a marker in the Carabao Cup, but I don’t think Arteta’s going to tamper with a winning formula this week. Lacazette, Martinelli and Saka have been impressive for Arsenal and will lead the line against Norwich.

“Arsenal have been winning as a result of their desire, and if they can overcome their inconsistency, a top-four finish is within reach. Norwich have been causing a few problems recently but Arsenal should be able to blow them away with ease.”

Arsenal have only lost once to Norwich in their past 21 meetings in all competitions to underline the Gunners dominance of this fixture.

Having said that, the north London side are looking to complete the league double over the Canaries for just the third time in Premier League history.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Norwich at The Emirates back in September – but the Gabon international has since fallen out of favour at Arsenal.

Author’s Verdict

Arsenal have found a greater consistency in the 2021-22 season despite some bumps along the way in the top-four race.

The Gunners haven’t struggled for goals in spite of the absence of Aubameyang as Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli impress in Arteta’s young side.

Arsenal should ease to a comfortable victory over Norwich by at least a two-goal margin at Carrow Road.

