Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Norwich v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Ralf Rangnick to secure back-to-back league victories as Manchester United manager when his side makes the trip to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The interim German head coach started his Manchester United reign with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend after Fred scored a second-half winner.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw with Swiss side Young Boys in their final Champions League group-stage fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will be looking to rekindle their top-four challenge under Rangnick after losing ground on West Ham United in the race to secure a spot in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

The 20-time English champions will take on a Norwich side that have shown some signs of improvement under Dean Smith since the manager took over the reins of the Canaries after being sacked by Aston Villa last month.

Norwich are in 20th position in the Premier League table but level on points with Burnley and Newcastle United in the relegation battle and three points adrift of 17th spot Watford.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“Norwich got taken apart by Tottenham last time out, ending Dean Smith’s unbeaten start as manager, and also slipped to the bottom of the table because Newcastle beat Burnley,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I reckon the Canaries will find this game tough going too, although we are still waiting to properly find out what Manchester United will look like under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

“This is only Rangnick’s second league game in charge, and his first on the road. It will interesting to see if United’s running stats match their numbers against Palace, which were much higher than they had been all season, but they should see off Norwich comfortably enough anyway.”

Manchester United have won five of their last six games against Norwich in the Premier League and FA Cup over the past seven years.

Mason Greenwood scored Manchester United’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Young Boys mid-week.

Speaking to the club’s website, Rangnick shed light on his plans for Greenwood.

Rangnick said: “He [Mason] showed, not only with the beautiful goal, also the way that he set up an opportunity for Juan Mata, that he is a massive talent. That was brilliant.

“Right foot, left foot, good on the ball, also the way he set up the goal for Fred on Sunday. But still it is about continuity. He has to develop physically. Technically, for his age, he is a great player and my job is to develop him and make an athlete out of him and, if he manages to do that, he can become a regular player for this club.”

