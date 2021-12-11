Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Norwich v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the top flight last weekend in what was Ralf Rangnick’s first match in charge.

Rangnick’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek and they will now be looking to kick off the hectic festive period in the Premier League with a victory at Carrow Road.

Norwich City have lost their last three Premier League encounters against Manchester United and the Canaries started the weekend rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is confident that the Red Devils will have what it takes to win at Carrow Road on Saturday evening and he is tipping them to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Norwich had a lot of the ball against Tottenham last week but frankly, they never looked like scoring. They’ve improved under Dean Smith but are comfortably the league’s lowest scorers.

“Ralf Rangnick made a perfect start to his tenure last week in what wasn’t a classic game. United already looked more organised though and I’m sure we will see more improvements here.

“This look like a comfortable win for United to me, 2-0.”

Defender Raphael Varane remains sidelined as he continues to work on his fitness following his lay-off with an injury that has kept him out of action since early November.

However, manager Rangnick has revealed that he is hopeful that the France international will be available for selection again in the coming weeks.

“For Rapha, the game comes too early,” Rangnick said ahead of Saturday’s game. “He was out a couple of weeks and we need to make sure he stays fully fit for the next couple of months, until the end of the season.

“So we don’t want to rush him too much. I am very positive, in the next couple of weeks, he will be available.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip