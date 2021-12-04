Ralf Rangnick replies when asked about Man United’s January transfer plans

Ralf Rangnick says he has not yet discussed the prospect of Manchester United making any signings in the January transfer window with the club’s board.

The 63-year-old German gave his first news conference as Manchester United interim boss on Friday morning after he was drafted in on a six-month deal to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Rangnick will take charge of his first Manchester United game on Sunday afternoon when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

The new Red Devils interim boss takes charge after Michael Carrick led Manchester United to two wins and a draw from his games in charge against Villarreal, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Attentions will now inevitably turn to how Rangnick plans to get the best out of his squad during the hectic festive period, before the transfer window re-opens in January.

And Rangnick has insisted that he has not yet discussed the prospect of any January business as he prepares for his first game in charge.

Asked about the prospect of any new signings in January, Rangnick told a news conference on Friday: “We haven’t spoken about new players.

“Now is the time to get to know the current squad. There is enough players. Maybe after Christmas there will be a time to talk about possible transfers in the winter. In my experience, it is not the time for sustainable transfers.”

Rangnick also went on to reveal what his plans are for the next few weeks as he bids to bring the best out of the players at his disposal at Old Trafford.

“You can only go game by game, step by step,” he said. “When I came to other clubs in the middle of the season you have to make sure you have the biggest chance to win the next game.

“The players have to follow the instructions and buy into the idea I can offer them of how we should play in the future. It cannot be done in one or two days.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form since his return to the club in the summer, with the Portugal superstar taking his career goal tally to 801 with his two strikes in the 3-2 win against Arsenal on Thursday night.

And Rangnick has been impressed by the way Ronaldo has been managing his fitness at 36 years old.

“I have never seen anyone as fit at 36,” said Rangnick. “But it’s not just about him, it’s about developing the squad as a whole. He added: “You always have to adapt to the players you have available.”

