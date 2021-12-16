Fabrizio Romano: Real Madrid ‘hoping’ to sign Chelsea FC star next year

Real Madrid are “hoping” to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea FC as a free agent next summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The German defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has become a constant talking point over the last few weeks because the centre-half’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea FC are believed to be keen to extend Rudiger’s deal at Stamford Bridge following his top performances for the club this season, but there has so far been no agreement reached between the two parties.

The defender is keen to stay at the south west London side and sign a new deal, but the 28-year-old wants the Blues to improve the proposal that’s currently on the table, according to Romano.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will alter their most recent contract proposal, and Real Madrid will be ready to pounce in the summer should Rudiger leave the club on a free transfer, the Italian journalist has said.

Delivering an update on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Real Madrid are the club leading the race for Rudiger’s signature should he leave the London side in the summer.

“Today it’s time to update you on Toni Rudiger, the centre-back of Chelsea. What’s going on for Toni Rudiger?,” said Romano. “He’s out of contract in 2022.

“Chelsea are negotiating since a long time with Toni Rudiger to extend his contract. But there is still no agreement, it’s still not been reached.

“At the moment from Chelsea, there is still no new proposal and Rudiger is not accepting the last proposal from Chelsea. So they need to change something for Rudiger to sign, or there is the serious risk to lose the player as a free agent.

“What’s going on behind the scenes? We had rumours about Tottenham – not true. We had rumours about AC Milan – it’s an old interest, at the moment there is nothing going on with AC Milan.

“The club leading the race to sign Rudiger as a free agent if he will be a free agent is Real Madrid. They want him, they are looking for a new kind of ‘David Alaba opportunity’ and Toni Rudiger is considered as the perfect player. Real Madrid are seriously interested in Rudiger.

“Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea. He loves Chelsea, he loves London, he loves the atmosphere and he loves the feeling with the manager Thomas Tuchel.

“He wants to stay at Chelsea, but with the right contract, with a top proposal and the proposal is not right yet from Chelsea. This is why Real Madrid are hoping to sign Rudiger as a free agent.”

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel recently admitted that the club need to have some patience when it comes to Rudiger’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

“We absolutely accept and are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role that he’s playing on and off the pitch,” said Tuchel last week. “There is no doubt about that.

“It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club. It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now.”

Rudiger, 28, has been a key player for Chelsea FC so far this season, scoring two goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

He will be expecting to start when Chelsea FC host Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as they look to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

