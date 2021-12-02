Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Brentford

Michael Owen is predicting that Antonio Conte will secure his second Premier League win as Tottenham Hotspur boss in the London derby against Brentford on Thursday night.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Mura in the Uefa Conference League last week as the Italian head coach tasted his first defeat since taking over the reins of the north London side from Nuno Espirito Santo last month.

Tottenham’s trip to Burnley on Sunday was cancelled due to heavy snowfall so Spurs had extra time to digest their defeat in Europe ahead of the visit of promoted side Brentford on Thursday night.

Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League since Conte replaced Nuno after a goalless draw with Everton followed by a 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

Brentford, meanwhile, ended a winless run with a 1-0 victory over Everton at the weekend after Ivan Toney scored a 24th-minute winner at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s side have secured 16 points from 13 games in the Premier League as the Bees look to retain their top-flight status following their promotion.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping Tottenham to beat Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

“Spurs have had almost a week to put their embarrassing defeat away to Mura in the Europa Conference League behind them after their weekend’s game against Burnley was postponed,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Brentford are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, and they’ll be buoyed after their weekend triumph against Everton.

“I think they’ll have a go here, but if Antonio Conte has his side well drilled, which I think he will, I think Spurs can pick them off on the counter. It’s 2-0 to the home side for me.”

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Brentford in the League Cup at the start of 2021.

Spurs have never lost a competitive fixture to Brentford in three previous meetings.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson is also backing Tottenham to secure a straightforward victory over Brentford in the London derby.

“I was impressed by Brentford in their win over Everton,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I always thought they would win enough games to stay in the Premier League and that is becoming evident.

“I am going with a Tottenham home win here, though. Their game at Burnley on Sunday was snowed off and that just means Antonio Conte will get even more time with his players.

“I just picture him constantly working with them tactically, as well as on their fitness, and I think his good start at Spurs will continue here.”

Brentford have beaten Arsenal, Wolves, West Ham and Everton since their promotion to the top flight.

