Paul Merson states his prediction for Tottenham v Brentford

Paul Merson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 win at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Lilywhites head into the game after having had their clash away to Burnley at the weekend postponed due to bad weather.

Spurs have begun life under new boss Antonio Conte with a win and a draw in the Premier League, with the London side having claimed a 2-1 home win over Leeds United following a goalless draw away to Everton.

The north London side suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last week and Conte will be keen for his side to bounce back when they host Brentford on Thursday.

Brentford currently find themselves just three points behind Spurs in the Premier League table after an impressive start to life in the top flight.

The west London side claimed an impressive 1-0 victory at home to Everton last time out thanks to Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson is backing Spurs to claim all three points with a narrow home victory on Thursday night in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a massive game for Brentford.

“They did well to beat Everton over the weekend, and they now have two good results after four bad games in the Premier League. They’ll need to keep it tight against Spurs. Brentford have good players on the counter and Tottenham are defensively not good enough just as yet.

“Spurs had a bit of a rest the other day and will be fresh going into this game. They have a lot of class up front with [Harry] Kane and Son [Heung-min]. Brentford could keep one eye on their crucial game against Leeds on Saturday, and Spurs will likely hold the upper hand this week.”

Brentford and Tottenham most recently met in the League Cup last season, with Jose Mourinho’s Spurs side claiming a 2-0 victory against the Bees in the semi-final clash back in January of this year.

Their previous meeting before that was in the League Cup back in September 2000, when Spurs also sealed a 2-0 win to progress to the third round.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip