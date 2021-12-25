Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to continue their resurgence under Antonio Conte with a 2-0 home victory over Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

The north London side have shown some promising signs of improvement following the appointment of Conte as Nuno Espirito Santo’s replacements back in early November.

Tottenham have won three of their last four games in the Premier League, and they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC at home last weekend in their final game before Christmas.

Spurs currently find themselves in seventh place in the table, but they have played three games fewer than most of their rivals and would move ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal if they won all of their games in hand.

Tottenham have won 14 of the 25 Premier League clashes against Palace, scoring 35 goals in the process.

Palace are 11th in the Premier League table and just six points behind Conte’s men heading into Sunday’s showdown in north London, with the Eagles having earned a win and a draw from their most recent two outings.

However, former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson is tipping Spurs to claim all three points with a 2-0 festive home win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It is so far, so good for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who is still unbeaten in the Premier League after five games in charge and is starting to mould his squad into his own team.

“Palace out-played Spurs at Selhurst Park in September, which was the beginning of the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s short reign as Tottenham boss.

“The Eagles will still pose a threat but this is a very different Spurs team, and it is interesting to see Conte giving chances to players who were on the periphery under his predecessor. His team selections are working out pretty well.”

Tottenham will take on Southampton and Watford in their next two Premier League games, before they turn their attentions towards their League Cup semi-final showdown against Conte’s old side Chelsea FC in the new year.

