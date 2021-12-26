Paul Merson states his prediction for Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Paul Merson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will drop more points in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the London derby on Boxing Day.

Spurs battled to a 2-2 draw with 10-man Liverpool FC last weekend in their last Premier League fixture after Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored against the title contenders.

Tottenham booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United courtesy of goals from Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

Antonio Conte’s side are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games and Spurs have three games in hand over fourth-placed Arsenal who are six points ahead of the Lilywhites in the table.

Crystal Palace bounced back from a three-game losing run in the top flight with a 3-1 win against Everton at Selhurst Park before a 2-2 draw with Southampton last time out.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Spurs to play out a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day.

“This is going to be a good game,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Antonio Conte’s managing to get a tune out of Tottenham now, and they’ve looked good this month.

“I don’t see Conte being content with the team he’s got – Spurs aren’t going to make big-money signings this January but I think they will bring a few players in next month.”

Spurs have a great record against Palace in north London, having won their past six home games against the Eagles.

However, Palace were 3-0 winners against Tottenham in their most-recent meeting back in September when Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard scored at Selhurst Park.

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has only masterminded one away win in his first season in charge of Palace – but their solitary victory did come at Manchester City.

Author’s Verdict

Tottenham impressed in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC last weekend and Spurs could have been out of sight in the first half if Kane, Son and the rest of the team had been more clinical.

The League Cup semi-finalists are showing early signs of progression under Conte that should fill Spurs supporters with confidence after a dour start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham should edge to victory in this fixture if Spurs can keep Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha quiet.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip