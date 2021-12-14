‘A statement win’: Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham to claim a 2-1 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Spurs head into the game looking to make it four wins on the bounce in the Premier League as they aim to continue climbing the top-flight table following Antonio Conte’s appointment at the club.

The north London side are now two games behind most of the other sides in the Premier League after their clash away to Brighton at the weekend was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at Spurs.

They also had a clash against Burnley postponed due to bad weather at the end of last month, so the Lilywhites will be keen to get some points on the board at the King Power Stadium this week.

Spurs players returned to training this week as they began their preparations for the clash against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, even though more Tottenham players tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

It is thought that the game will go ahead as things stand, and former Manchester United star Owen is backing the Lilywhites to get their top-four bid back on track with a 2-1 victory away from home on Thursday night.

Owen’s prediction comes despite the fact that Leicester City were impressive 4-0 winners at home to Newcastle United last time out as they bounced back from a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa before that in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leicester’s 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle was probably their best performance of the season.

“They moved the ball very well and some of their football was excellent. If they can keep that up, they’ll start to climb up the table.

“Spurs now have two games in hand on all their rivals which might not be a bad thing. Conte will have had more time on the training ground with his side and I’d expect to see them well-drilled here.

“I’m going for Spurs. They’ve shown signs of improvement under Conte, and this will be a statement win.”

