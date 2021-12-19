Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to “get something out of the game” against Liverpool FC in north London on Sunday evening.

Liverpool FC recorded their fifth successive Premier League victory on Thursday night thanks to a 3-1 victory over relegation candidates Newcastle United at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold helped the Reds to stay within a point of Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side were 7-0 winners against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are the Premier League’s leading goal-scorers following a return of 48 goals in 17 games in the English top flight.

Spurs are in seventh position in the top-flight table but Tottenham’s last two Premier League games have been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the north London club.

Tottenham won their last three Premier League games under former Chelsea FC manager Antonio Conte thanks to victories over Norwich City, Brentford and Leeds.

Liverpool FC will represent the first real challenge of Conte’s reign as the Italian head coach looks to revive Tottenham’s top-four hopes.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Spurs will secure a point against Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

“Tottenham have had two weeks without a game because of Covid but they have been able to train for most of that time which will have kept their boss Antonio Conte happy,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Knowing what Conte is like, I just think he will have Spurs well drilled and lying in wait for Liverpool, and the time they have had to prepare for it makes me think they can get something out of the game.

“Liverpool haven’t won in London yet this season after drawing with Brentford and losing to West Ham, and I think they might have to wait until they play Chelsea at the start of 2022 to try to put that right.”

Tottenham have lost their last seven games against Liverpool FC in all competitions in a run that includes a 2-0 defeat by the Reds in the Champions League final in 2019.

Liverpool FC have won their last three top-flight fixtures against Spurs, including a 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the English capital back in January.

Former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped the Reds to secure a 3-1 win against Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the ex-Gunners ahead of their trip to Spurs on Sunday.

“It has been the best Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since I have been here,” Klopp is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I know he has had some spectacular moments. But it is a new quality, calming the game down and being really involved in all the things on the pitch.

“It is a massive step. I am really happy with him at the moment.”

Liverpool FC will host Leeds on Boxing Day.

