Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 victory over Liverpool FC in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs head into the game having not played a first-team match since early December after a coronavirus outbreak at the north London club caused their last three games in all competitions to be postponed.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, were in action in midweek and claimed a 3-1 win over Newcastle United to keep their Premier League title bid on track.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are second in the Premier League table and just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the race for the top-flight crown.

Tottenham are 15 points behind the Merseyside outfit and started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table – although Antonio Conte’s men have played three games fewer than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Former Spurs and Manchester United star Berbatov believes that the stage is set for a thrilling encounter on Sunday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and he is backing the Lilywhites to edge to a victory in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Oh my God, this is a big game. I’m going to go for another surprise. I think Spurs have the quality to shock Liverpool.

“Klopp’s side can concede goals and Spurs under Conte are more disciplined and hopefully all the players know what he expects from them. I can see them snatching three points.

“They need to be smart – look at Liverpool, they play intense football, pressing high but they do it with their brains switched on, Liverpool are very smart and know how to explore the spaces and if you make mistakes they will punish you.

“So, if Spurs don’t make mistakes, be smart and stay disciplined, I think they can snatch something.”

Speaking in the lead-up to the game, Spurs boss Conte admitted that he will have to be careful not to rush back any players who have recently recovered from Covid-19.

“When the players are back from Covid, for sure you have to pay great attention,” said Conte on Friday.

“You can’t give them the same charge of work as other players. You have to pay attention. If you want everything very soon, you risk injuries. In this situation you have to take the risk and at the same time pay great attention. They need time to be fit.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip