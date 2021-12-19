Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to keep their title bid on track with a 3-1 away victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Reds have been in excellent form in recent weeks and they have won their last five games on the spin in the Premier League to leave them just a single point behind leaders Manchester City heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Liverpool FC are preparing to take on a Tottenham side who have been hit hard by the recent surge in coronavirus cases in England, with Spurs having had their last three games in all competitions postponed or cancelled.

Tottenham’s most recent game was back on 5 December, when they claimed a 3-0 victory over Norwich City at their home ground in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is fully expecting to see the Reds claim a strong away victory in north London on Sunday to keep their title bid on track.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs have now not played a game in almost two weeks. There are positives and negatives to that.

“It’s given Antonio Conte more time on the training ground which is a good thing. The worry would be if they have now lost some of their match sharpness and could come into this one rusty.

“Liverpool continue to win and score at will. It wasn’t an unbelievable performance against Newcastle but they still cruised to the win in the end. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal was superb as well. For a right back to have that much quality and technique is rare and he’s a special player.

“I fancy Liverpool in every game at the minute. They’re playing with so much confidence and are looking like the side of a couple of seasons ago. I can see Spurs scoring but Liverpool winning in the end. 3-1 to the Reds.”

Speaking in the lead-up to this weekend’s trip to the capital, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that he is not sure about the coronavirus situation at Spurs as he prepared his team for the game.

“We have now in the moment games to play and Thursday-Sunday is a tough rhythm,” said Klopp, whose side beat Newcastle United 3-1 in midweek.

“We have no information about Tottenham, I don’t know anything about [it]. I have no idea if they train since today, from tomorrow or since a week. I have really no idea. It’s difficult to get any kind of information which is part of a preparation for a game.”