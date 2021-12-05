Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich City

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to edge to a 1-0 victory over Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs started the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table and two points adrift of the top four after their 2-0 win over Brentford at home in midweek.

Antonio Conte has been tasked with steering the north London side back into contention for a top-four finish after their miserable start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo led to the Portuguese coach’s dismissal at the start of November.

The north London side are unbeaten since Conte took charge and they have won their last two games in the Premier League under the Italian head coach.

Spurs have a good recent record against the Canaries, with the north Londoners having won their last three home games against Sunday’s opponents in the Premier League.

Norwich started the weekend in 19th place in the Premier League table – but the Canaries have shown some signs of progress since Dean Smith took over and they are unbeaten in their last four top-flight games.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Tottenham to claim a narrow home victory in front of their home fans on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The performances haven’t been emphatic, but things are beginning to click for Antonio Conte at Spurs.

“You knew he would improve the defence and that’s now just one goal conceded in his three games in charge.

“ean Smith must have been disappointed to not claim all three points against ten-man Newcastle. Still, he remains unbeaten at the helm, and it looks like Pukki is finding some form. He took his goal superbly against Newcastle and what a difference it will make if he can keep scoring.

“Spurs aren’t exactly scoring at will, but they are beginning to look more solid. I’m going for 1-0 Spurs here.”

Tottenham will take on Brighton, Leicester City and Liverpool FC in their next three Premier League games after Sunday’s clash.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip